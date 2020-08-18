Reassured adds Chief Information Officer to Board
Going for growth
Matt Potashnick takes newly created role following private equity investment in the business
Life Insurance broker Reassured has announced the appointment of CIO Matt Potashnick, who will be responsible for IT across Reassured's five existing sites, as well as several more planned for 2020/21. Additionally, he will spearhead the firm's ambitious digital sales strategy, which will complement its telesales activity.
In 2005 Matt was a founder of Swiftcover, where he created an online solution allowing customers to buy Motor Insurance online; subsequently moving the business into Home and Travel Insurance lines, before it was acquired by AXA in 2007 where the brand and its systems remain in use to this day.
Following the acquisition, Matt became Technical Director and later CIO for AXA until 2019.
Matt commented: "The business is already thriving and has grown to a substantial size over the past decade but there is significant room for more growth and a lack of legacy technology systems, making it well placed to create a truly market leading proposition for the direct purchase of Life Insurance and ancillary products."
Reassured CEO, Steve Marshall, added:"To secure the services of someone with Matt's impressive background for innovation and experience on a global level is a sign of our intent for future growth and ambition to broaden our technology suite and to approach new markets, such as direct to consumer sales and corporate partnerships. I am delighted to welcome him to the business."
The creation of the CIO role at Reassured follows the acquisition of a minority share of the business by private equity specialists earlier this year and the opening of its fifth office in June.
