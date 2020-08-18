How to make IP more relatable to clients - tip #9

Encourage clients to reflect on harsh realities, suggests protection adviser Matthew Chapman in his latest tip

I posted a video on LinkedIn around a week ago. The post was entitled: ‘Answer me a simple question. Why do you get up and go to work every morning?'

The purpose of the video was to get viewers to consider what really motivates them to get up each day and head to work.

If we ignore delusional notions (such as a love of the job) and concentrate on the most basic and fundamental of human needs (such as food and water), we realise that the real reason we go to work is because we have to. We have no choice.

Put simply, we need to earn an income to be able to survive - and what can be more relatable than that?

Tip Nine = Why do you get up and go to work?

Ask your client why they go to work each day. Ask them why they choose to drag themselves out of bed each morning, come rain or shine, and head to work.

If they offer you some romantic response (such as they love what they do), you should propose that if that is truly the case, they should do the charitable thing and give their time for free instead.

No. The real reason they go to work each day is because they have to.

Explain to your client that, like everyone that exists in this commoditised world, they are a slave to money. At the most basic level; humans need air, water and food to survive - only one of which is free. The other two cost money!

Income is therefore essential to our survival and so must be protected.

A moral obligation too

At this stage, you should point out to your client that millions of us are now also facing unemployment thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

You should explain to your client how these unfortunate people are no longer able to protect their income. They don't have one to insure!

In fact, I have gone as far as telling several of my clients recently that, if they are lucky enough to still have a job - then they have a moral obligation to protect their income out of respect for those who don't.

I'm also certain that those who are facing unemployment or have recently been made redundant would agree strongly with me.

So, you see, your income isn't just the thing that pays your bills. No, it's so much more than that. It's not only the thing that gets you out of bed each morning, it's essential to your survival and the survival of those who depend on you.

Why wouldn't you want to protect that?