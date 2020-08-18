Medical Solutions extends new services to Healix Health Services' clients

Support with ‘Emotional Wellbeing’ and ‘Aches & Pains’ now included with existing virtual GP service

Medical Solutions has today announced it will provide its new Holistic Health proposition to clients of Healix Health Services, as an enhancement to its existing core 24/7 GP services.

Available at no extra cost to all eligible Healix Health Services clients, the Holistic Health solution provides convenient and easy access to preventative care and support services. As part of the proposition, Medical Solutions offers two new services - ‘Emotional Wellbeing' and ‘Aches & Pains' - both of which aim to equip and empower people to manage their health proactively and help reduce the risk of more serious conditions developing.

Medical Solutions has provided its virtual GP service to Healix Health Services' clients since 2017 under the brand name TrustDoc24.

Paul Nattrass, Commercial Director at Medical Solutions, said: "Having recently launched Holistic Health we are delighted to announce that we can now offer these enhanced services to Healix Health Services and its clients, alongside their existing virtual GP service. In the current environment, we believe convenient and easy access to preventative care and advice has never been more important to reduce the chances of long-term health issues occurring. Our aim is to improve people's mental and physical health through education, self-help and signposting."

Ian Talbot, Commercial Director at Healix Health Services, added: "The virtual GP services we offer our clients through Medical Solutions have proven hugely valuable over the last three years and we are confident the addition of its Holistic Health services will only add to that. Having access to experienced advisers to help manage our clients' emotional wellbeing, plus specialists who can provide early intervention and education to stop aches and pains getting more serious, will be a huge benefit to our clients."

Emotional Wellbeing

This service sees experienced advisers, who include registered mental health nurses, counsellors and cognitive behavioral therapists, helping people learn how best to manage and maintain a healthy emotional balance through early intervention and preventative measures.

It includes a 30-minute phone consultation with an adviser, who will listen to concerns and carry out a holistic assessment as well as provide advice, coping strategies and signposting to resources that support the maintenance of good emotional wellbeing.

Aches & Pains

Experienced advisers, who include physiotherapists and sports therapists, can provide early intervention and education to help people make proactive changes and reduce the risk of minor problems becoming more serious.

The service includes a 30-minute phone consultation with an adviser, who will make an assessment to understand the specific nature of the problem and supply appropriate advice and, where necessary, signposting to useful resources and information to help the individual feel better, faster.