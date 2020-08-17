CII educates consumers about Chartered firms
‘Choose Chartered’ adverts to appear online and on social media
The CII's Q3 campaign comes in response to calls from members
The Chartered Insurance Institute is launching a campaign designed to raise awareness among consumers of what they can expect from companies that achieve Chartered status.
Chartered status is a symbol of technical competence and signifies a public commitment to professional standards.
Between August and the end of October, advertorials will appear in Chamber of Commerce magazines, Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales publications, the Law Society Gazette and Money Week.
The advertorial campaign was produced in response to calls from member for the Chartered Insurance Institute for the professional body to invest in promoting Chartered and increase awareness of how financial advisers and insurance firms achieving this status benefits consumers.
The advertorial campaign, which costs £24,000, is the latest in a series of actions taken by the CII to educate the public about what they can expect from Chartered firms.
As well as advertorials, in the new few months ‘Choose Chartered' adverts will appear online and on social media.
The latest advertorial and advertising campaign comes after the CII launched a web and social media advertising campaign with advertisements appearing online on the website of financial publications such as the Daily Mail in October 2019.
Sian Fisher, CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute, said: "The CII made a commitment to continued investment in raising awareness of Chartered status among consumers and we are therefore pleased to launch this advertising campaign highlighting how Chartered firms have made a public commitment to nurturing knowledge, client centricity and serving society.
"The Chartered badge proudly tells you when a professional has made a public commitment to upholding the highest standards and putting you first. The badge says it all."
More on Adviser / Broking
What are healthcare mutuals doing to generate "new value"?
Claims might be temporarily down but day-to-day support is up
Employers urged to seek back-to-business planning help
35% of employees say they “won’t return”
Protection advisers! Tell us your views on Covid-19 underwriting changes
Impact of Covid-19 on access to insurance survey
L&G teams up with Phil Spencer to promote rental protection
Rental protection adviser toolkit launched
Bret Jackson named head of marketing for Lifecover.com
Another ‘key’ hire