BIBA makes board changes

Paul Dickinson, Aon’s Jane Kielty and Chris Rolland of AllClear appointed as chairs of advisory boards

The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has announced changes to its main board as part of its structure that allows members to serve for a maximum of six years.

BIBA chair, Jonathan Evans said: "Over the last seven years having a structure that allows BIBA to be run by members for members has contributed to our effectiveness. Having various members on our board gives us the opportunity to understand where best to focus our resources. I am immensely grateful to those brokers who have helped steer us for the last six years and wish them continued success. We welcome the new board members and the contributions and indeed challenges they will bring to help BIBA navigate the coming years."

Paul Dickinson, CEO of Innovation Broking, has been appointed as chair of the Smaller Brokers Advisory Board, with Karen Weir of Weir Insurance as deputy chair. Both take the places of Andrew Gibbons of Mason Owen and Ashley Rogoff of Ashley Page.

Dickson said: "Brokers with under 100 employees make up the bulk of BIBA's 1,800 member firms. BIBA supports those firms by taking up the issues that matter to them, from regulation, to flood re, to professional indemnity cover for the construction sector. And in today's exceptionally challenging times the role of BIBA is as important as ever. I will do all I can to support BIBA's continued effectiveness."

Weir added: "I am looking forward to continuing to work with BIBA and help represent the hundreds of smaller brokers in the UK who operate at the ‘coalface' of serving UK businesses. I'm delighted to be an active part of the work BIBA does for members."

To represent the interests of larger brokers, Carl Evans, group chief executive at Griffiths & Armour takes over from Peter Blanc of Aston Lark to lead the Larger Brokers' Advisory Board.

Evans said: "I'm delighted and flattered to be asked to Chair the Larger Brokers' Advisory Board, and to join the BIBA Board. My career background is in Professional Indemnity Insurance, and my focus has always been to best understand professional risk, and the best practice standards that minimise risk and on providing the best possible support when things go wrong. I'm looking forward to using my personal experience for the benefit of BIBA and its members."

Jane Kielty, managing director of Aon's UK retail business, has recently taken over from Paul Anscombe of Seventeen Group at the helm of BIBA's Insurance Brokers' Standard Council and joins the Board.

She said: "I am delighted to be joining the BIBA Board and will do everything in my power to help to raise the profile, standards and value of brokers as well as trying to make sure that we provide the voice and support that smaller brokers need to ensure we preserve the diversity of strength and expertise that we have within our profession."

Chris Rolland group CEO of travel insurance firm AllClear takes the chair of the Networks and MGA Advisory Board from Tim Ryan of Ryans Insurance.

Rolland said: "I have long admired BIBA's work representing brokers' best interests. I've worked closely with them on many areas. Specifically in respect to improving access to travel insurance for those with medical conditions in response to the FCA's call which will result in a real difference. I am both honoured and delighted to be asked to join the BIBA Board. I'm particularly energised to help raise the profile of brokers and BIBA's other important campaigning issues."