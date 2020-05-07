Group risk industry pays out £1.76bn for 2019 claims

GRiD stats shows industry paid £1.76bn in claims in 2019, which is the equivalent of £4.82m a day

As many as 5,248 people were helped back to work by group risk insurers after a period of sick leave in 2019, data from Group Risk Development (GRiD) has revealed.

A total of £1.76bn was paid out to thousands of UK employees and families (26,433) in group risk claims last year, an increase of £75m from last year's figure.

There was a total of 74,707 interactions with additional help and support services through group risk policies during 2019.

Group life assurance policies paid out total benefits to the value of £1.171bn (an increase of £53.7m over 2018); group income protection policies paid out a total of £492.98m (an increase of £10.28m compared with 2018); group critical illness policies paid out benefits totalling £93.6m (an increase of £11.2m over 2018).

The average new claim amounts were £125,762 for group life, £26,430 p.a. for group income protection and £69,411 for group critical illness.

Main reasons for claims

Benefit Main cause of new claims % Second main cause of new claims % Group Life Assurance Cancer 42% Heart Disease 14% Group Income Protection Cancer 27% Mental Illness 22% Group Critical Illness Cancer 65% Heart Attack 9%

Income protection

GRiD has captured details of the cases where the insurer supported a return to work with active early intervention () before that employee was eligible for a monetary payment.

As many as 3,415 people (34.7% of all claims submitted, down slightly by 1.6 percentage points on 2018) were able to go back to work during 2019 because of early intervention, such as fast-track access to counselling or physiotherapy funded by the insurer, before needing a pay-out. Of these, 57% had help to overcome mental illness and 13% had support overcoming a musculoskeletal condition).

Of the new group income protection claims that went into payment during 2018, 1,833 people were helped by the insurer to make a full return to work during that year or during 2019.

Paid claims

For group life assurance, 99.9% of new claims were paid in 2019. For group income protection and group critical illness, 82.5% and 78.8% were paid respectively.

Regarding declined claims, GRiD said: "Whilst very few claims are declined for group life assurance; on the surface, for group income protection and group critical illness claims, the numbers declined appear much higher. The group risk market has an additional layer of complexity as the employer is the policyholder and it can sometimes be hard for an employer to be sure that the claim an employee wants to make is either genuine or something that is valid under the policy as they may not know the detailed health situation of the employee.

"Similarly, although employees (or their dependants) are the end recipients of group risk benefits, this is via the employment relationship and employees may not always fully understand the benefits they have in place."

The industry body pointed out that factors other than health or mental health can contribute to sickness absence, however employers often submit claims that fall outside of the requirements of their policies for insurers to consider.

For group income protection, the reason for providers not being able to pay claims in the vast majority of cases during 2019 was because the employee did not meet the definition of disability under the policy terms (i.e. they were still capable of doing their own job despite their reason for absence).

Main reasons for declining claims across all group risk products

Benefit Main cause of declining claims Number (%) Second main cause of declining claims Number (%) Group Life Assurance Claim did not comply with policy terms 4 (66%) Claimant did not meet actively-at-work conditions 1 (16%) Group Income Protection Not meeting definition of disability 987 (87%) Claim did not comply with policy terms 34 (3%) Group Critical Illness**** Not meeting definition of critical illness being claimed for 189 (52%) Claim was for a pre-existing or related condition excluded under the policy 160 (44%) ****There were also 11 notifications where a member requested payment for an illness or condition that was not insured under the policy.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, commented: "As always, it's great to be able to bring these numbers to life and to show the value of group risk benefits for employers, HR professionals, line managers and their people. The group risk industry has again demonstrated that it supports people through the most difficult of times, giving financial, emotional and practical help to employees and their families when they need it most.

"2019 was a year of political uncertainty but creating supportive workplaces and closing the disability employment gap continues to feature on the government's agenda. Group risk protection products can specifically help with this as the embedded support services that come with them can give employers a way of extending the help they can give to their people, especially for mental health."