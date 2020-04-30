GRiD announces government lobbying committee

The committee will work with industry body to promote workplace wellbeing matters to government

Group risk trade body GRiD has formed a Workplace Public Policy Committee to help shape its government lobbying activities.

It will be chaired by Simon Hodgson, who leads Unum's public affairs, and Nick Homer, head of market management for Zurich Corporate Risk, will support the committee at GRiD's Steering Group.

It will have a dual aim of representing an agreed industry position to government and positively influencing policy making, as part of GRiD's work with government departments involved in legislation and regulation affecting group risk benefits in relation to workplace health and wellbeing.

Steve Bridger, chair of GRiD said: "Our membership includes insurers, reinsurers and intermediaries, all of whom have a wealth of experience built over many years and who have witnessed successive governmental approaches to decision-making regarding the health of the nation's workforce. This collective strength will mean we will be a voice to be reckoned with when current and future policymakers are taking judgements about employers and the health of their employees."

Government consultation

The committee has been set up following the government's recent Health is Everyone's Business (July 2019) which looked at how to help employers prevent sickness absence and support staff heath. GRiD's position is that the group risk industry is in an ideal position to support this despite its role being overlooked in the government consulation.

It said the committee's first task is a letter to the Work and Pensions Secretary outlining a range of non-legislative and low-cost potential initiatives, designed to help deliver a true cultural shift among employers - empowering and supporting them to invest in the health and wellbeing of their workforce, and delivering benefits for workers, businesses, government and society.

‘Sound proposals'

Simon Hodgson, chair of GRiD's Workplace Public Policy Committee said: "Many employers have already seen the business benefits of investing in the health and wellbeing of their workforce, but we believe too many workers, and particularly those working in smaller or medium sized businesses, are missing out - despite the fact that they represent almost half of the working population.

"Together, our organisations have been supporting employers large and small for decades, helping them look after their staff and getting them back to work. By drawing from the wide expertise of our members and building a broad consensus, we will continue to develop sound proposals to put forward to government that will be intended to improve the workplace health of millions of people."