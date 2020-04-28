Unum enhances wellbeing offering during COVID-19

Unum offers free SME access to [email protected] app and builds value into health and wellbeing offering

The app, powered by Square Health, now also provides access to unlimited live video consultations with UK-based remote GPs 24/7 - including prescriptions and medications delivered directly to individuals where needed; mental health support; personalised physiotherapy treatment and medical second opinions with a consultant.

Unum is also offering free access to [email protected] for businesses with less than 100 employees from 1 May - 31 July that have a Unum critical illness or dental policy, including customers who hold one of these policies through its platform Benni.

Businesses with less than 100 employees that have a Unum group income protection policy can also extend [email protected] to their uninsured employees free of charge from 1 May - 31 July, 2020 under this arrangement.

According to recent research by Opinium, one in four (24%) SMEs want advice about supporting their employee's wellbeing, and 38% of medium sized businesses want to know what their duties as employers are to their staff.

Unum has found that for [email protected] has risen sharply (over a 50% increase in employers registering for the service) since the World Health Organisation announced a pandemic on 12 March.

Peter O'Donnell, CEO of Unum UK commented: "COVID-19 is having a profound impact on British businesses. While the economic impacts are already being felt, we are only just beginning to appreciate the effect on employee wellbeing with repercussions on productivity likely to play out long after we're back at work.

"Since launching [email protected] we have continually been looking for ways to improve the customer experience and support employers in consolidating their health and wellbeing offering in one place. That's why we have taken the decision to expand our service to incorporate a range of legal and financial support services as well as lifestyle services so employees have access to a comprehensive support package wherever they are working."

He added: "And as we appreciate that life is particularly tough for smaller businesses, we hope we can help alleviate some concerns around employee health and wellbeing by extending our offering with free access to [email protected], available to many more Unum policy holders over the next three months of this difficult period."

Brokers, HR teams and SMEs

On 22 April, Unum has consolidated a range of services to support brokers, HR teams and SMEs. These resources range from revised claims processes to webinars on homeworking and mental and physical wellbeing support.

It includes dedicated online resources with information on Unum's response to the pandemic and Q&As on common policy questions here.

It includes new virtual processes in response to homeworking including video link assessment of claims; regular programme of webinars, virtual workshops and Q&As will be hosted for employers and brokers. Unum has also reminded policyholders of its [email protected] service and mental health hub.