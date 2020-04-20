COVER's publisher Incisive Media acquires reviews site

Incisive Media has agreed to acquire the highly-regarded reviews platform Trusted Reviews from TI Media

Trusted Reviews - www.trustedreviews.com - was founded in 2004 and provides its readers with thorough, unbiased and independent advice on which consumer products to buy, from domestic appliances to mobile phones.

Incisive Media's CEO Jonathon Whiteley commented: "We see the acquisition of Trusted Reviews as a strategic diversification into a new but complimentary business model and market, given our existing presence in the B2B technology space in particular."

Trusted Reviews compliments Incisive Media's existing technology brands Computing and Computer Reseller News (CRN).

For more information go to www.trustedreviews.com.