COVER's publisher Incisive Media acquires reviews site
trustedreviews.com
Incisive Media has agreed to acquire the highly-regarded reviews platform Trusted Reviews from TI Media
Trusted Reviews - www.trustedreviews.com - was founded in 2004 and provides its readers with thorough, unbiased and independent advice on which consumer products to buy, from domestic appliances to mobile phones.
Incisive Media's CEO Jonathon Whiteley commented: "We see the acquisition of Trusted Reviews as a strategic diversification into a new but complimentary business model and market, given our existing presence in the B2B technology space in particular."
Trusted Reviews compliments Incisive Media's existing technology brands Computing and Computer Reseller News (CRN).
For more information go to www.trustedreviews.com.
More on Technology
Is protection technology moving with the times?
Suzanne Clarkson explores how insurtech is keeping up with market trends
Stubben Edge launches 'membership-model' platform for brokers
For life and health insurance
UnderwriteMe witnesses surge in January sales
Another record month
How the industry is meeting the needs of the gig economy
Protection for the masses?
Rapid Quote adds Morgan Price International Healthcare
Five levels of cover