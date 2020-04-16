Furlough scheme cut-off date extended to 19 March

Thousands more employees able to receive support through Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS)

The eligibility cut-off date for the CJRS has been extended to 19 March 2020, the government has announced.

Previously the cut-off date meant that individuals had to be employed on 28 February, meaning that employees who started work after that date could not get access to the furlough scheme brought in to cover 80% of wages (capped at £2500 a month) during coronavirus.

The government said the deadline extension - to the day before the scheme was announced - will allow more than 200,000 individuals to be covered.

Employers can claim for furloughed employees that were employed and on their PAYE payroll on or before 19 March 2020. This means that the employee must have been notified to HMRC through an RTI submission notifying payment in respect of that employee on or before 19 March 2020.

While enhancing access to the scheme, the change also maintains the government safeguards against fraudulent claims. Both businesses and the self-employed are eligible.

It is expected that the updated CJRS will be fully operational next week.

A recent survey by REBA found that the proportion of employers planning to cancel or defer pay rises has dropped significantly since the announcement of the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme on 20 March 2020.