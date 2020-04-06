Group IP to 'remain as it would' for furloughed employees

Both Unum and Generali offer reassurance regarding reduced hours as a result of coronavirus outbreak

Two major group risk providers have confirmed that employees furloughed, or put on reduced hours or pay, during the coronavirus pandemic will remain covered at their full level of benefit entitlement.

Unum said that for those with reduced hours, it is able to provide cover on the basis of the normal contractual hours rather than the reduced hours, even if hours are reduced to zero at this time.

For employees requested to take a temporary pay cut, Unum will continue to insure benefits based on their salary immediately prior to such a reduction, even if salary is reduced to zero.

It added that employees who are furloughed will be insured for their salary immediately prior to being placed on furlough salary.

These terms are subject to premiums continuing to be paid for the full benefit and the employee remaining in employment. However, Unum added that benefits cannot be increased during this period.

Generali

Generali Employee Benefits said it will work on the basis that the cover provided by its policies will remain as it would have been prior to any COVID-19 reduction to hours and salary.

If a member's insured/pensionable salary has been reduced as a result of the COVID-19 situation, Generali said it will use their benefit and hours applicable as at the working day immediately before any such reduction for claim assessment.

Generali also said it is happy to discuss payment plans and change to premium frequency, on a case by case basis and depending on the details of the scheme.

It is also able to extend temporary cover where medical underwriting evidence is delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis (on a case by case basis).

GRiD

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD said: "I've seen a few confirmations to date that cover can continue at full benefit entitlement rather than based on furloughed salary level, provided a contract of employment remains in place, data is provided based on full salary and premiums continue to be paid on that basis."

She added: "The group risk industry is working hard to support businesses and employees during this time and is adapting to change as events unfold and government policy develops. As always, it's really important for employers to understand exactly the general stance their own particular insurer is taking so it's vital that they work together with their adviser and provider to arrive at a solution that suits their business and that all parties."

ABIThe Association of British Insurers said: "Many insurers will continue to cover the full sum assured for an employee's salary before they were furloughed as long as the employee remains employed by the company and as long as the company continues to pay their premiums in full (i.e. to cover the employee's salary pre-reduction), subject to the policy's usual terms and conditions.

"For the full sum assured to be paid, employers should ensure that the information provided to their insurers reflects the full salary for their employees, not the furloughed salary if it has been reduced. If an employer wants to take a different approach, they should contact their insurer.

"Insurers will continue to review their processes in response to complex legal and regulatory requirements during the coronavirus outbreak but are committed to ensuring fair outcomes for all customers, especially at claim."