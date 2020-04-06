Sick pay legislation comes into effect

Employers now have to tell staff, from day one or before, what their sick pay entitlement is

Group risk trade body GRiD has predicted that the arrival of Good Work Plan legislation, on Monday 6 April, will encourage employers to enhance their group risk offering.

According to the government, the new mandatory rules ‘extend the right to a day one written statement of rights to workers, going further to include detail on rights such as eligibility for sick leave and pay and details of other types of paid leave, such as maternity and paternity'.

GRiD added that the COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on how employers support those that are absent, so the new legislation will put even more pressure on them to be transparent.

Some employers will only offer the bare minimum statutory sick pay (SSP), while others will offer extended pay for absent staff. GRiD said it expects employers will want to use induction welcome packs to communicate the extra availability of health and wellbeing specialists, early intervention and rehabilitation, bereavement counselling and specialist therapies available through group risk policies.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD said: "Many employers talk about valuing their most important asset. Communicating how staff are looked after when absent is a clear demonstration of just how much they're valued in practice, as a lot of employers have been doing in the current situation.

"Having to tell staff exactly how they're looked after if absent means there's now nowhere to hide for those that do the bare minimum. Telling staff about their benefits on day one is all about the feel-good factor, and that will be sorely missing for employers that don't support their staff particularly well."

GRiD added that many employees assume they will be looked after by their employer if they got sick and were unable to work, however from now on they will know exactly what they can expect from their employer, which may be very little.

Moxham concluded: "This is a very positive move. A big battle we have in the world of employee benefits is employers and employees not always fully understanding the detail of the benefits they offer. Making support for absence transparent from day one means employers have to be clear themselves about what they offer, and employees will be able to understand it too."