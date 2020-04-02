Lockdown - a protection distributor's perspective

Luke Ashworth shares some top tips to help distributors navigate the challenges of coronavirus

I never thought I'd say this, but what a time it is to work in protection distribution.

As a self-confessed protection geek, I've been talking to a lot of companies at the coalface in both sales (advised and non-advised) and lead generation over the past few weeks.

I thought I'd share my thoughts on the challenges of the current situation, and potential answers for the questions that lie ahead.

Could home working actually ‘work'?

Over the last few weeks there have been some rather magnificent displays of shifting to home working by distributors.

Moving the largest sales teams home has to be one of the biggest challenges. Motivating these sorts of teams is hard enough in an office, let alone when everyone is at home. It's a huge test of company culture and processes.

Two of the most impressive stories for me are from the big guns. Reassured, the UK's largest non-advised distributor, has successfully moved over 800 staff to homeworking in a matter of weeks. The UK's largest advised business Lifesearch have also successfully moved to homeworking, transferring over 500 staff home from multiple offices across the UK and South Africa in only three days.

The question now will be how their IT security and compliance functions fare in such a remote situation, but hats off to all their IT and HR teams so far!

While we've yet to see whether this success can be achieved consistently, it poses a big question about what it could mean for recruitment. For many finding the right staff is tough. It is increasingly hard to find a catchment area where there are enough people of the calibre required.

I am, however, concerned for the very small advisers who don't necessarily have the infrastructure to cope with the journey ahead if homeworking becomes a longer-term requirement.

TOP TIP: If home working proves to be successful it could mean distributors can hire from much further afield in future, and in doing so dramatically improve the quality of their hires.

What's happening to enquiry volumes?

This depends on the area. Specifically paid search, usually the biggest driver of enquiries, versus alternatives.

After an initial spike as the coronavirus news was rising, life insurance paid search enquiries dropped by more than 40% immediately the day that schools closed. Since then volumes have not returned. It's the "school holiday" effect on steroids; people are looking after their kids, not actively looking to sort their finances.

As with any drop in paid search volume this corresponds to an increase in paid search costs. So for those reliant on paid search, or lead networks reliant on paid search, this is a big issue.

Contrast this to the higher traffic on news sites and social media. Much as people are not actively looking, they're in a much greater position to be attracted while browsing.

Enquiries from Facebook and the so called 'native' ad networks which run on news websites are therefore stronger than ever. Of course with lesser active commitment from these customers, ensuring a quality sale will be key. More on that later.

I'm also seeing much stronger conversion rates across email and text marketing campaigns from my own campaigns.

TOP TIP: The wise distributors are making most of the enquiries they have using remarketing campaigns by email and text, as opposed to just focusing on getting new ones in through the front door.

What's the story with income protection?

Income protection (IP) tells a different story. A consistent increase in volumes has resulted in a considerable drop in lead cost, but many of these are information-gathering enquiries related to redundancy which for the large part are very hard to convert.

IP-focused distributors who are slow to act are already suffering considerably, but these issues should not be insurmountable for the well-run operations. As with all tough times, it separates the wheat from the chaff!

TOP TIP: Use tele-qualifying to filter out the lower intent IP enquiries, leaving your advisors to handle the juicy stuff.

What about underwriting?

Many insurers have raced to halt medical screening and GPR's (requests for further evidence from GP surgeries).

The issue with physical medical screening is rather obvious. And despite valiant efforts by the screening companies to produce alternative solutions from what I hear it appears the giant snails of our industry, the reinsurers, haven't moved to win any races just yet.

And while the halt on GPR's might be a self-motivated move from insurers, the net effect for the NHS is possibly a good one.

I have many doctor friends from my days at medical school who work in GPs and hospitals across the country. They tell me that every medical establishment is overrun right now, and they need every break they can get. So if the lack of GPRs heading to surgeries lightens the load for them that can only be a good thing.

TOP TIP: Set up an email group for customers where further evidence is required to regularly keep in touch with them over the next few weeks or months, until such time as you can pick things back up them.

By providing that level of service many of those potential customers will love you for it, and almost guaranteed to buy from you when the underwriting situation allows again.

Are more people buying life insurance?

Yes. While sunshine is our kryptonite, there's nothing like the threat of dying to increase interest in life insurance!

Of those that do enquire, intent is up considerably. Conversions are up across the board with every distributor I speak to.

What's unclear is whether that rise is from a "panic buy", or genuine long-term committed customers. Wouldn't it be great if it was the latter?

Will this lead to a spike in clawback?

No one yet knows where the ball will fall. So great sales processes will be more important than ever.

Checks for intention and affordability need to be tighter than ever, especially for high value cases or "top up" policies where customer intent could be short-lived.

Couple this with the fact that we now face a potential recession ahead. Much as life insurance proved incredibly resilient after the 2008 crash, there is a chance that budgets could be squeezed in the medium term so affordability will be crucial (as it should always be of course!).

Distributors would be wise to use email marketing for retention of cases post-sale to reduce likelihood of lapse; using prevention rather cure by sending an email once per month to remind them of the value of the product they have purchased.

TOP TIP: Now is the time to be even more cautious than ever. If you're working on indemnity commission provision more from your income at least for the next three months before checking to historically trend each month's previous sales, and then adjust your ongoing business forecasts to account for those new trends.

What happens when COVID-19 spreads further?

Many insurers have already added in additional questions to their underwriting journeys. So there could yet be further pressure on postponement of business offered immediate terms.

Defensive insurers may look to play it completely safe in the short term, but given the relatively low chance of dying from COVID-19 that would simply create opportunities for the more nimble.

TOP TIP: Even with the smallest of teams use communication platforms such as Slack to share underwriting information with each other on what is happening with underwriting questions live across all insurers and platforms. This ensures better service for you and for your customers.

What comes next?

What is happening right now is changing the world, with some facing terrifying situations. Perspective is crucial; no matter our business concerns ultimately there are more important things.

However, the fear spreading through the world could indeed mean a shift in the apathy towards our products for the longer term.

But we must not act as fast-buck profiteers to a scared population, and instead work with a strong moral compass to respectfully move the needle as we realise any opportunity ahead.

Luke Ashworth is a protection consultant and the founder of Adviser.ai