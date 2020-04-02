COVER WFH Diaries #6: Lindsay Mason (Cura)
"We're all adapting"
Cura Financial Services marketing executive shares her working from/home-schooling experience
Lindsay Mason has turned her lounge-dining room into an office and a makeshift school as she copes with the challenges of coronavirus.
While using a white-board to pick class subjects and an ingenious ‘note system' for the kids to communicate, she also has to fight for space on her office chair. Fun times!
Watch the video below.
