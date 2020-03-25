AIG Life to withdraw over 50s life plan

Insurer makes ‘commercial decision’ to stop selling over 50s life plans through UK intermediaries

An AIG Life spokesperson has confirmed that the insurer is withdrawing its Over 50s Life Plan from the UK intermediary market.

The plans will no longer be available from the 20 April.

Existing customers will not be affected by the change and the insurer will continue to offer over 50s life insurance through its partnerships, the spokesperson confirmed.

AIG Life's over 50s life cover is a type of life insurance for clients aged over 50. Premiums start from £5 and the policy can be used to leave money to loved ones, cover funeral costs and pay off debt.