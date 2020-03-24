Sesame Bankhall Group launches COVID-19 adviser support hub

New support hub to help advisers support customers and continue to trade safely through coronavirus

The new hub provides advisers with a range of practical information and tools, which are based on the latest expert knowledge and guidance from across the financial services industry and beyond.

It has been designed to help support members of Sesame Network, PMS Mortgage Club and Bankhall, along with the wider financial services community.

Split into four sections, the hub covers personal wellbeing, with hints and tips to help advisers and their customers to stay healthy - both physically and mentally, and a section on business and financial wellbeing, which includes information and guidance for both business owners and advisers on how they can navigate through the pandemic and emerge as a better business.

Other sections include market news, which will keep users up to date on what is happening across financial services, and a section on questions and answers.

The hub also provides links to other organisations offering useful information and resources that advisers can access to help them through this challenging period.

Sesame Bankhall Group executive chairman John Cowan said: "The coronavirus pandemic is an economic and social crisis beyond the scale any of us has witnessed in our lifetime. As a profession we need to work together in these unprecedented times and rise to the challenge in front of us.

"Drawing on our in-house expertise, along with input from across the financial services industry and beyond, we will help advisory firms to protect the wellbeing of themselves, their staff and their customers. Nobody can predict how this pandemic will play out or indeed how long it will last. However, with events unfolding on a daily basis it's important for us to provide clarity on the issues that matter."