COVER postpones Claims & Underwriting Forum
Until Friday 4 September
Event dedicated to underwriting innovation, customer care and access to insurance changes date
Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum will move to Friday 4 September.
It will now take place at Montcalm Marble Arch during the morning and will be followed by the COVER Customer Care Awards event later that afternoon.
Incisive Media said: "The current global situation unfolding around COVID-19 presents too much risk and our first priority is to protect the health and wellbeing of our guests, sponsors and staff along with the quality of the event and we hope that you will support us in this decision and continue to join us on the new date."
If you are already registered, we will automatically move your booking to 4 September 2020 and we will communicate further updates in due course.
Carrying the slogan Connecting the Dots and building on the conversations started at the COVER Claims Convention last year, the COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum will explore improving the customer experience before, during and after a claim, as insurers and third parties increasingly expand the care and support services available to policyholders. Register your free place here.
Watch the highlights from last year's COVER Claims Convention below...
More on Underwriting
CURA CASE STUDY: Arranging cover for a client with OCD
Curavision ABCs
Small adviser firms to get £10,000 cash from government amid coronavirus crisis
'Economic emergency'
SCOR issues COVID-19 call to action
Open letter to industry
COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit: Key takeaways
Jennifer Wallis lays out what we learnt at our recent mental health event