COVER postpones Claims & Underwriting Forum

Event dedicated to underwriting innovation, customer care and access to insurance changes date

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum will move to Friday 4 September.

It will now take place at Montcalm Marble Arch during the morning and will be followed by the COVER Customer Care Awards event later that afternoon.

Incisive Media said: "The current global situation unfolding around COVID-19 presents too much risk and our first priority is to protect the health and wellbeing of our guests, sponsors and staff along with the quality of the event and we hope that you will support us in this decision and continue to join us on the new date."

If you are already registered, we will automatically move your booking to 4 September 2020 and we will communicate further updates in due course.

Carrying the slogan Connecting the Dots and building on the conversations started at the COVER Claims Convention last year, the COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum will explore improving the customer experience before, during and after a claim, as insurers and third parties increasingly expand the care and support services available to policyholders. Register your free place here.

Watch the highlights from last year's COVER Claims Convention below...