Insurers should 'prepare for claims surge'

Society of Claims Professionals issues good practice guide as insurers claims increase during COVID-19

Among the recommendations, the industry body has suggested insurers should establish a ‘Surge Group' to be adequately prepared.

The Society of Claims Professionals issued six points which should be addressed by insurers when handling an increase in claims.

Use predictive data wisely. Manage staff levels appropriately. Get in the mindset of the customer. Identify at-risk customers. Provide accessible and consistent information. Follow-up with a post-surge service.

Jeremy Trott, non-executive director of the Society of Claims Professionals, said: "The sudden outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic took a lot of us by surprise, but it has served as a reminder to the insurance profession that we need to be adequately prepared for the unexpected.



"It is during times of public concern that the role of the insurance profession becomes the most important to the public. It is vitally important that insurers remain in a constant state of preparedness for a surge event so that our clients can be helped as quickly and effectively as possible."



Read the full Good Practice Guide here.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) launched a coronavirus hub last week and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has also published a Coronavirus Q&A.