CII launches coronavirus hub

Resource hub rounds up all COVID-19 related updates from the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII)

After announcing its response to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) expectations for general insurance yesterday and its financial protection options update earlier this week, the CII has launched a resource hub for coronavirus (COVID-19).

In relation to income protection, it said: "While the UK is testing people for COVID-19, many employees are being advised to self-isolate. This has prompted an increase in enquiries about income protection. However some income protection policies will not pay out for the first four weeks. Some insurers have also announced COVID-19 exclusions on new income protection policies. While this is understandable, other alternatives should be considered so that customers are not left without protection."

Also featuring guidance on business interruption due to COVID-19, the resource hub can be accessed here.

The CII has also announced it is postponed its exams and events until April and July earlier this week.

