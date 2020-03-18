Prime Minister pledges to protect renters and enhance sick pay

Boris Johnson told MPs that government will legislate to protect renters from eviction during coronavirus

The Prime Minister told the House of Commons that the government is looking into scrapping section 21 no-fault evictions.

But added he does not want to only pass on the problem, so other "actors in the economy" will be protected.

In response to a question from Jeremy Corbyn about whether statutory sick pay would be increased from £94.25 a week, he said the government is working with unions and other members of parliament to "bring forward" further measures to support workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Johnson also said that sick pay entitled for those on zero-hours contracts is also being considered.

Among other measures being considered is a temporary universal basic income benefit.

Schools in England, Scotland and Wales will be closing by Friday.