Prime Minister pledges to protect renters and enhance sick pay
Amid coronavirus crisis
Boris Johnson told MPs that government will legislate to protect renters from eviction during coronavirus
The Prime Minister told the House of Commons that the government is looking into scrapping section 21 no-fault evictions.
But added he does not want to only pass on the problem, so other "actors in the economy" will be protected.
In response to a question from Jeremy Corbyn about whether statutory sick pay would be increased from £94.25 a week, he said the government is working with unions and other members of parliament to "bring forward" further measures to support workers during the coronavirus crisis.
Johnson also said that sick pay entitled for those on zero-hours contracts is also being considered.
Among other measures being considered is a temporary universal basic income benefit.
Schools in England, Scotland and Wales will be closing by Friday.
Further reading
More on Regulation
UK insurance giants stop sale of new travel cover
Amid coronavirus crisis
COVID-19: Regulatory round-up
Delayed consultations and reform
Adam Saville: Out of every crisis comes opportunity
Five things to cling onto
Chancellor announces £330bn of government-backed loans in coronavirus fight
‘We will get through this’
The COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit in pictures
At 99 City Road, London