Aon to buy Willis Towers Watson in $30bn deal

Aon has confirmed it will buy Willis Towers Watson in a $30bn (£23bn) all-share deal

The amalgamation of the two global consulting firms, respectively the world's second- and third-largest insurance brokers, is expected to deliver annual pre-tax synergies and other cost reductions of around $800m by the third full year. It is expected to complete in the first half of 2021.

Based on their 2018 revenue figures, the combined firm will be the largest UK pension consulting company, with revenue of around £770m - as well as a combined equity value of approximately $80bn.

Aon chief executive Greg Case said: "This combination will create a more innovative platform capable of delivering better outcomes for all stakeholders, including clients, colleagues, partners and investors. Our world-class expertise across risk, retirement and health will accelerate the creation of new solutions that more efficiently match capital with unmet client needs in high-growth areas like cyber, delegated investments, intellectual property, climate risk and health solutions."

Willis Towers Watson chief executive John Haley added: "The combination of Willis Towers Watson and Aon is a natural next step in our journey to better serve our clients in the areas of people, risk and capital. This transaction accelerates that journey by providing our combined teams the opportunity to drive innovation more quickly and deliver more value."

Last year the two firms were said to be mulling such a combination, but the talks were later abandoned. It follows the merger of Mercer and JLT, completed last year, for $5.6bn.