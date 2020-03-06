Cigna appoints Arjan Toor as CEO for Europe

Under a new organisational structure which brings together all of Cigna’s European business units

Arjan Toor will lead Cigna's newly-combined operational structure, which spans international organisations (IGOs and NGOs), European employers as well as solutions for globally mobile individuals.

The new operation will have dedicated offices in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, Kenya, Dubai, the United States and Malaysia.

Phil Austin, who previously headed Cigna's European business lines will take on a broader role as head of strategy and global business development for Cigna International Markets.

"This is an extremely exciting time for Cigna," said Toor. "We operate in an environment with increasing customer expectations. Our new, streamlined organisation allows a greater drive for affordability for our clients, while also helping us create a more tailored and personalised service in markets across the globe. At a time when the cost of healthcare is rising by up to 12% each year and employers want localised solutions for globally mobile individuals, our new organisational structure will be crucial to helping us continue to provide industry-leading, tailored and affordable whole health solutions."

Since joining Cigna in 2011, Toor has held several roles, including chief marketing officer for Cigna International Markets, based in Hong Kong. Most recently he spent two years as CEO of Cigna International Organisations, Africa and global IPMI, Cigna's business for globally mobile individuals.

Jason Sadler, president, Cigna International Markets added: "Arjan's leadership, combined with his deep knowledge of customer and client needs is an important asset to Cigna. In his previous role as CEO of Cigna's International Organisations business, Arjan enhanced its position in the market and I am confident that he will continue to drive our growth trajectory."