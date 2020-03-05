Some life applications 'postponed' due to COVID-19

Insurers more likely to negatively impacted by market forces than increased claims, Morningstar reports

Risk Assured's Rob May has warned that clients currently residing in some of the affected areas around the world or have plans to travel to these areas are likely to see applications for life insurance "postponed".

He also said: "Furthermore, although unlikely, there is a possibility that insurers across the market may take a view that they will postpone all applications for life insurance until the risks associated with coronavirus are more quantifiable. With this in mind, it is important for your clients to act quickly to secure their life insurance."

Economic impact

His comments come as credit ratings agency DBRS Morningstar released commentary regarding the potential impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) claiming that life insurers are more likely to be negatively impacted by global market forces than increased claims due to the virus.

It listed three ways life insurance companies are likely to be affected. These include increased incurred claim costs, including death and disability claims, as well as drug costs; adverse movements in the financial markets, including declines in bond yields, equity markets, and real estate, reducing profitability; and business interruption and potential impact on revenues.

It also said the impact on insurance claims is expected to be "manageable" due to the low mortality rate for infected individuals. The main threat is how the economic fall-out from the pandemic might affect profitability, it added.

DBRS Morningstar said: "Although most countries have had minimal reported coronavirus cases so far, and consequently the impact on claim costs for life insurers is negligible to date, the impact on business operations for some global insurers has already surfaced, particularly for those operating in high-risk regions such as China, Iran, and Italy. Most life insurers expect to feel the impact of coronavirus on the financial markets because of the highly interlinked global economy."

No need to panic

Yesterday Legal & General's CEO Nigel Wilson downplayed the global economic threat of COVID-19, likening it to the panic of Millenium Bug and Brexit.

"I don't think it's a major risk to the global economy," he told the Evening Standard. "The economy moves up and down and markets move up and down. That's going to continue for 30 or 40 years like it has the past 30 or 40 years. Will GDP fall [because of coronavirus]? Yes. Will it come back in the second half of 2020 or 2021? Yes.

"They cause temporary dips but in the long term there are amazing opportunities in the economy and we have to seize those opportunities."

He also added that coronavirus would have "minimal or no impact" on life insurance claims because the number of deaths are so small in relation to those who contract the virus.