Corporate advisers should discuss transgender support

In some parts of UK, transgender patients are waiting as long as two years to be seen by NHS

In light of a recent BBC investigation revealing that transgender patients are choosing self-medicate with hormones due to long NHS waits, Aviva's medical director has urged group risk intermediaries and employee benefits consultants to discuss the issue with corporate clients.

Dr Doug Wright, medical director, health and protection, at Aviva said: "The investigation from the BBC Victoria Derbyshire Show demonstrates the length of time that transgender people are needing to wait and the tough decisions that they are making, such as self-medicating using unregulated hormones bought online, while they are waiting to access the right support.

"We know that mental health care, such as counselling, can be one of the most important steps if individuals experience any mental health conditions related to gender dysphoria and to provide emotional support when they are planning to transition."

He added. "We believe that intermediaries should have conversations with corporate clients about the assistance they can provide to transgender staff and the role of private provision in the inclusive workplace."

He added that Aviva has designed its cover to help employees support while they wait for specialist NHS services.