UK economy lost £92bn worth of productivity in 2019

Vitality data reveals business impact of ill-health related absence and presenteeism in the workplace

On average, 38 working days were lost by each employee in 2019 due to poor physical and mental health - an estimated £91.9bn loss to the UK economy - new research has suggested.

According to the data taken from Vitality's annual Britain's Healthiest Workplace study, this is more than a £10bn increase on 2018's figure.

The study, developed in partnership with RAND Europe, the University of Cambridge and Mercer, also found that around £68bn productivity loss last year can be attributed to factors such as poor mental wellbeing and unhealthy lifestyle choices which can be addressed by workplace wellbeing programmes.

Presenteeism

The survey of just over 26,000 employees and 130 businesses across the UK showed a further rise in presenteesm due to mental and physical health, with just after 45% of UK workers saying they suffered from it - up almost a third from 2014 (29%).

Young employees (between 18 and 25) were hit worst by it, with 55% admitting to turning up for work but feeling unable to perform at their peak productivity compared to only 38% of workers over 45.

The study also found that employee stress, depression and anxiety costed the UK economy £30bn last year. Depression at work has almost doubled in the past five years, with almost one in 10 workers now affected (8.5%) compared to 4% in 2014.

Once again, it's younger workers showing most vulnerability, with one in seven (15%) suffering from depression and as many as 35% feeling unwell because of stress in the workplace. This is higher than the over 50s group, with 4% saying they had suffered from depression and 32% suffering from stress.

The study also showed that stressed UK employees are more likely to smoke, binge drink and eat unhealthily.

Adding to this, the survey also suggested that the vast majority (75%) of those who do engage in health and wellbeing initiatives report a positive impact on their overall health, yet overall awareness and uptake of them remains low (28% and 29% respectively).

'Watershed moment'

Christian van Stolk, vice president, RAND Europe, said: "We know from the Britain's Healthiest Workplace findings that year on year, employees who participate in workplace interventions report a significant improvement to physical and mental health as a result of such interventions. As such, businesses need to do more to drive effective employee engagement - this is critical to addressing the issue of productivity loss across our nation."

Chris Bailey, partner, Mercer Marsh Benefits, described the findings as a "watershed moment" for UK organisations with awareness around mental health, increased focus on inclusion, and technology availability at an all-time high. "In tackling the issue of wellbeing in the workplace, businesses must reach beyond the latest tech and ensure the support offered to employees is tailored and communicated well," he said.

Neville Koopowitz, CEO at Vitality, added that despire "spiralling" costs, many businesses ignore the links between health, wellbeing and productivity. "It's no longer enough to create a health and wellbeing programme for employees and hope they'll make use of it," he said. "The businesses that not only prioritise it, but also properly consider how they engage their employees to improve their mental and physical health, can see productivity increase in their workforce by as much as 40%, which is no insignificant number."