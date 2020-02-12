The good guys shouldn't pay: Help PA campaign to change FSCS levy system

Professional Adviser kicks off campaign to reduce unfair burden on good, honest financial advisers

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) funding system places an unfair burden on good, honest financial advisers and COVER sister title Professional Adviser is campaigning for change.

For too many years decent financial advisers have had to pay obscene costs to prop up the FSCS and subsidise malpractice. The good guys pay system is broken, and honest advisers have never felt it more keenly than after the lifeboat fund recently said it would bill the financial advice levy pool an eye-watering £213m for 2020/21, as well as an extra £50m supplementary fee for 2019/20.

Advisers are forced to pay an equal share of the levy regardless of whether they have a faultless record or whether they recommend risky investments, such as unregulated investment schemes, often cited as a central cause of high FSCS levies.



The FCA's recent attempt at reforming the levy, which now sees providers pay 25% of advisers' fees, did not go nearly far enough and any cost savings were negated by the increased compensation cap, which concurrently rose from £50,000 to £85,000.

The FCA's reforms further protected consumers, which is certainly a positive, but the immense cost burden placed on financial advisers throughout the country was neglected and they are paying ever-increasing levies.

After all, these costs are eventually fed back to consumers and only serve to shrink the advice market and make access to financial advice more difficult and expensive, stretching the already-wide advice gap. And that has to change.

PIMFA and PFS have been actively lobbying government and a number of advisers, inspired by IFA David Penney, have recently written to their MPs - and we want to use this momentum to get the whole advice community behind a campaign for change. We want to do our bit and help drive reform for the good of the profession.



As editor of Professional Adviser, I am urging our readers and the whole of the financial advice community to get behind a call for another urgent review of the FSCS and further reform of regulatory structures.

We have the backing of the Personal Finance Society and the Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association, as well as IFA David Penney who has kickstarted this latest drive.

We want to work together with you, our readers, and these bodies and representatives of advisers to find a fairer solution we can all stand behind and push for - whether that be a pre-funded retail product levy pool, a risk-based levy on advisers or something else. We want to find a fairer, workable solution and we all need to work together to do so.

PIMFA senior public policy adviser Simon Harrington said there remains obvious scope to review FSCS funding and the collection of the levy. That said, he argued any discussion of the levy needs to take into account why it continues to rise - something he and PIMFA believe to be a symptom of poor regulatory oversight: "Any review of the levy needs to be undertaken in the context of why poor practice in the industry continues to be perpetuated, rather than how it is compensated.

"We are pleased to support Professional Adviser's campaign and welcome any initiative where the advisory community becomes more engaged in campaigning for better outcomes."

For PFS chief executive Keith Richards, he believes the hardening of professional indemnity insurance is impacting the availability of advice to consumers and is concerned about the removal of cover for past advice already given, which will have a big impact on an already-broken FSCS: "The PFS has been engaged with government and FCA for some time and a proposed solution to the broken FSCS was presented to Treasury as far back as 2016.

"The additional engagement from Professional Adviser and others is extremely welcome at such a crucial time and may give us the momentum for a government review."

How to help us make a difference

We need your help to campaign for change.

We need information from you to help build the case for change to a fairer levy system. That's why I'm asking you to send in your stories of how paying the FSCS has affected you, your business and your clients. Real life examples of how the levy has impacted you, clients and potential customers will help us convince government and the FCA that change is needed.

If we can prove that a levy that is fairer on honest advisers will bring business costs down, improve access to advice and help close the advice gap then we will have a stronger chance of winning this. Please send your stories to [email protected] describing how the levy has affected you, your clients and your business.

Also, do write to your MPs - the PFS has sent out a template to help you do so - and let them know how the levy is affecting you, your business and your clients. The more attention we can gather the better.

As David Penney said: "I believe that the government are more likely to listen to personal messages from owners of adviser businesses, particularly as the message we are sending is consistent. Having the support of Professional Adviser gives the message greater support and the coverage will hopefully lead to more of us taking a stand."

Together with you, the PFS and PIMFA, we can develop a compelling case, alongside a policy we can all stand behind, to try and bring about change for the benefit of financial advisers, clients and all consumers.

The good guys shouldn't pay.