COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum: Save the date!

The future of life and health insurance? In a nutshell - it’s prevention, personalisation and innovation

Building on the conversations started at the COVER Claims Convention last year, which explored the theme of transparency and trust, the COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum will take place in London on Wednesday 13 May.

As the protection and health insurance sector pushes to increase access to insurance through more inclusive underwriting philosophies, innovation and personalisation has increasingly come to the fore.

In the modern world, where customers share personal information online and advertisers straddle a line to stay GDPR compliant, never before has it been so crucial for life and health insurers to manage data ethically and responsibly, while underwriting appropriately and treating customers fairly.

Meanwhile, emerging digital trends and the evolution of medicine sit poised to revolutionise the way we price life insurance policies in the future and how we gather, track and deal with health information on behalf of policyholders.

As a gateway to consumers, the adviser community remains as crucial as ever to the underwriting process too. Asking the right questions can allow intermediaries to more effectively know their client and as a result meet their needs, by sourcing the most appropriate cover, which can in turn help increase the likelihood of a positive outcome - and, in an ideal world, help prevent the need for a sickness-related claim at all.

What is the future of life and health insurance? In a nutshell, it's prevention, personalisation and innovation.

