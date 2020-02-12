Shortlist announced for LifeSearch awards 2020

12 categories

Shortlist announced for LifeSearch awards 2020
  • COVER
The annual LifeSearch Protection Awards return on 4 March and the shortlisted names are as follows…

Heroic Support - Best Service for Unprotected Families
AIG Life
Legal & General
Royal London

Heroic Care - Best Service for Protected Families
Legal & General
AIG Life
British Friendly

Striving for Excellence - Most Improved Insurer
Scottish Widows
HSBC Life
Royal London

Best Critical Illness Provider
Zurich
AIG Life
Guardian

Claims Heroes - Supporting our families when they need it most.
Aegon
Holloway Friendly
LV =

Best Income Protection Provider:
Royal London
British Friendly
AIG Life

Innovation Heroes of the Year
Guardian
Scottish Widows
Aviva

Individual Protection Hero
Ian Pratt - Legal & General
Debbie Bonser - British Friendly
Jonathan Watts - Aviva
Evie Plumb - Canada Life
Chris Beech - AIG
Karen Leys - Aegon
Tom Robinson - Scottish Widows

Protection Leader of the Year
To be revealed on the day

The Nick Crossman Award for Best Protection Story
Jeff Prestridge - ‘Tell ALL if you are about to buy insurance - otherwise one day you may regret it' The Mail on Sunday
Sally Hamilton - 'Two years after my son's cancer diagnosis I was told I could claim on a critical illness plan I'd forgotten: Insurers get proactive on protection', The Mail on Sunday
Katie Morley- ‘My 95 year old mother's life insurance went up from £3k to £47k a year' The Telegraph

Business Protection Heroes
AIG Life
Legal & General
Aegon

Outstanding Insurer of the Year
Royal London
AIG Life
Legal & General

