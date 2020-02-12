Shortlist announced for LifeSearch awards 2020

The annual LifeSearch Protection Awards return on 4 March and the shortlisted names are as follows…

Heroic Support - Best Service for Unprotected Families

AIG Life

Legal & General

Royal London

Heroic Care - Best Service for Protected Families

Legal & General

AIG Life

British Friendly

Striving for Excellence - Most Improved Insurer

Scottish Widows

HSBC Life

Royal London

Best Critical Illness Provider

Zurich

AIG Life

Guardian

Claims Heroes - Supporting our families when they need it most.

Aegon

Holloway Friendly

LV =

Best Income Protection Provider:

Royal London

British Friendly

AIG Life

Innovation Heroes of the Year

Guardian

Scottish Widows

Aviva

Individual Protection Hero

Ian Pratt - Legal & General

Debbie Bonser - British Friendly

Jonathan Watts - Aviva

Evie Plumb - Canada Life

Chris Beech - AIG

Karen Leys - Aegon

Tom Robinson - Scottish Widows

Protection Leader of the Year

To be revealed on the day

The Nick Crossman Award for Best Protection Story

Jeff Prestridge - ‘Tell ALL if you are about to buy insurance - otherwise one day you may regret it' The Mail on Sunday

Sally Hamilton - 'Two years after my son's cancer diagnosis I was told I could claim on a critical illness plan I'd forgotten: Insurers get proactive on protection', The Mail on Sunday

Katie Morley- ‘My 95 year old mother's life insurance went up from £3k to £47k a year' The Telegraph

Business Protection Heroes

AIG Life

Legal & General

Aegon

Outstanding Insurer of the Year

Royal London

AIG Life

Legal & General