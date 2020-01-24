Protection industry wins trust exemption

Pure protection to be exempted from anti-money laundering proposals, Treasury confirms

In June, a COVER article featured a major threat to life policy trusts. This was contained in the Treasury's proposals for all express trusts in their April consultation about implementation of the Fifth Money Laundering Directive. Under those proposals, even for life policies with no investment element, trustees or their "agents" would have to enter full details of the trust and its beneficiaries into the Trust Registration Service (TRS). This would have had an impact on both group and individual...