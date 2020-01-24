Deloitte: Poor mental health costs UK economy £45bn

Sixth of workers experience a mental health problem at any one time, latest report finds

In 2017, Deloitte published research that contributed to the Stevenson/Farmer review, which found that absence, loss of productivity and presenteeism due to poor mental health was costing UK employers £33-£42bn a year.

The latest report from the financial services firm - released this week - revealed that this figure has risen 16% - to £45bn a year.

The research also makes a positive case for investment in mental health by employers, finding an average return of £5 for every £1 spent - an increase from the £4 return on £1 reported in 2017.

The report also covered the detrimental impact that technology can have, by causing an ‘always on' working culture, which it said contributes to presenteeism and leavism (employees finding themselves working outside of office hours).

"Our research helps us understand more about mental health and wellbeing in today's labour market, looking at the sectors, industries and regions where there appears to be a greater incidence of mental health‑related absences, and reviewing the types of help on offer and their effectiveness," said Rebecca George OBE, vice chair and UK public sector leader at Deloitte.

"It also looks at the greater prevalence of mental health problems among younger people and at how the pervasive use of technology can make it more difficult to disconnect from work. These fundamental changes and a sharp increase in costs, to employees and employers, are clear signs that decisive action must be taken now. To this end, we welcome wider discussions on how we can work together to prevent further rises."

