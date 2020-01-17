COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit: Programme and venue announced!

Our conference focusing on mental health underwriting and workplace wellbeing moves to Old Street

The COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit will take place at 99 City Road on Thursday 12 March.

The modern conference venue next to Old Street tube, situated in the HQ of Inmarsat, features multiple spaces, an exhibition hall and can accommodate up to 300 delegates.

The event, which runs from 9am to 5.30am, will involve three break-out streams which will cover individual protection, workplace wellbeing and health insurance as well as main plenary panels and presentations covering topics more broadly.

Covering the four pillars of wellbeing - mental health, physical health, financial health and social - we will tackle issues such as burnout, stress, access to insurance, rehabilitation and long-term workplace strategies, among many others.

Our overarching theme for the day will be Turning awareness into action.

