Scottish FA to ban children from heading footballs

Professional footballers are three and a half times more at risk to dementia, study shows

Yesterday it was announced that the Scottish Football Association will be banning children under the age of 12 from heading footballs due to links with dementia.

The Association is currently finalising plans and it is understood the ban could be introduced within weeks.

The decisions follows a study by the University of Glasgow which found that professional footballers are three and a half times more likely to suffer from dementia and other serious neurological diseases.

According to Dementia UK's chief Admiral Nurse and CEO, there have been concerns "for some time" about the higher risk of dementia for some occupations and some forms of head injury.

"Our specialist dementia nurses (Admiral Nurses) have worked with people with dementia who have played football professionally and whose family are concerned about the possible link of dementia from brain trauma due to prolonged heading of the football, especially the old style leather ones," she said.



"Whilst there are a number of risk factors for dementia, this decision from the Scottish FA is important as it shows an increased awareness of the damage that can be caused to the brain from prolonged heading of a football especially in a young child or adult. It is also a prime example of ways to potentially mitigate against increased diagnoses in the future. This has to be balanced however with the positive health benefits of exercise and team activity.

"There are footballers living with dementia right now and they and their families urgently need dementia care and support."

'Common sense'

The Scottish FA's doctor, John MacLean, quoted in the BBC, said that while there remains no firm evidence linking heading the ball to the disease, a restriction of head contact is common sense.

He said: "We can't wait on the evidence one way or the other on heading. We need to take some sensible, pragmatic steps at the moment and that's largely going to be about trying to reduce that overall burden, the overall times that young players head - and heading in training is much more common than in matches.

"The study was never designed to, and couldn't identify, why. But I think most people would say, pragmatically, that it would be head injury or heading, in whatever combination that would be."