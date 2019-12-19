LifeSearch: digital conversations have overtaken face-to-face

Trends show 15% decrease in ‘real life’ conversations in last five years

The number of face-to-face conversations we have per day has decreased by 15% in the last five years, according to new research from LifeSearch, with Brits attributing this to living alone (20%), working remotely (13%) or ‘having fewer friends' to spend time with (34%).

Although for many, modern life means that we live far from family members (32%) or are too busy to spend physical time together (17%), one in seven of us (14%) just feel more comfortable communicating digitally.

But half of people feel that digital communication gets in the way of in-depth conversations, and those who speak to their families digitally admit that they don't discuss the things that matter enough. So now experts at LifeSearch are warning that this trend could jeopardise discussions about the most important topics in life, such as what we want to happen if we fall ill, plans for after we die, or protection for our families.

Protection all starts with one open, honest conversation

Emma Walker from LifeSearch comments: "The traditional concept of having those in-depth conversations around the dinner table doesn't happen any more - we lead busy lives and often operate on different schedules to our family and friends, and sometimes it's just easier to communicate through a screen.

"But this is proving to be a barrier to the traditional ‘deep and meaningful', meaning that we're not getting to the bottom of the issues that matter. Protection all starts with one open, honest conversation so we're urging the nation to start talking openly and honestly about these issues that matter most, to not only safeguard their family's future, but their own too."

The findings have been released by LifeSearch as part of its Let's Start Talking campaign, which aims to encourage Britons to have deep and meaningfuls about the big things in life.