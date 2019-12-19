FCA launches Call for Input on open finance

The regulator suggests that open finance could potentially facilitate access to advice and extend support to vulnerable customers

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a Call for Input (CfI) on the opportunities presented by so-called ‘Open Finance', saying it could facilitate access to financial advice, among many other things.

This builds on the principles of open banking - the sharing of data, which provides new ways for customers and businesses to make the most of their money. Open finance would, according to the regulator, extend those principles to a wider range of products.

Open banking enables customers to consent to third parties accessing their payment account information or to make payments on their behalf.

It could also facilitate switching products or transferring funds between products

Open finance could, says the FCA, build on this by enabling similar access to a wider range of financial products. It could, for example, improve the financial health of consumers and businesses by enabling them to see all of their accounts from different suppliers in one place and helping them to manage savings, loans, investments and pensions.

It could also facilitate switching products or transferring funds between products to maximise the interest received, possibly doing so automatically. Plus, the FCA says it could facilitate access to financial advice and credit.

CII reacts to FCA's open finance proposals

Keith Richards, managing director for engagement of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), said: "It is always positive to see the FCA looking at ways to make the insurance market, and financial services as a whole, more efficient and productive.

"It is also fair to say, open finance has the potential to increase the chances of vulnerable consumers not only receiving the appropriate cover they need, but also at an affordable price.

"The right values and regulatory regime for open finance needs to be created and presented to organisations and consumers alike. This will ensure that they can enjoy the benefits of a fair and equal exchange of information. The FCA needs to take full account of the data security risks of open access, what and who protects data sources at all points along the chain, and to ensure it is a system with in-built mechanisms to provide help and redress, should things wrong."

The FCA is seeking feedback to the CfI by 17 March 2020 and will publish a feedback statement in summer 2020.