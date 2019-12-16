LV= joins Mortgage Advice Bureau Protection Panel

Provider adds income protection product for people in riskier jobs

LV='s personal sick pay (PSP), an income protection product developed for people in riskier jobs such as tradespeople, nurses and manual workers, represents the first product of its kind to be included on the Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) protection panel, according to the provider.

For the self-employed and clients who are more expensive to insure, PSP offers features including age-costed premiums.

MAB has also added LV= income protection, which includes a range of features and benefits as standard and no extra cost. These include parent and child cover, fracture cover and death benefit. Budget options are available including 12- and 24-month limit claim periods. All include the full range of LV= benefits.

PSP offers features including age-costed premiums

Alongside the core income protection insurance cover, LV= offers daily benefits to help clients with everyday issues not linked to a claim. These include free access to legal and counselling advice and LV='s doctor services. This is an app-based service including remote GP and prescription services. It also provides access to physio, mental health and second opinion experts.

Debbie Kennedy, managing director of protection at LV= said: "At LV=, we have a unique income solution which makes it easier for advisers to have that all-important protection conversation. We look forward to building a new partnership with MAB advisers and helping more clients to protect their income with our leading protection insurance."

Andy Walton, protection proposition director at MAB, said: "I'm absolutely delighted to welcome LV= to our protection panel. They enable us to offer new solutions to more clients through personal sick pay and income protection. So should the unexpected happen, they can keep up the repayments on their mortgage and maintain their lifestyle."