SM&CR could place extra cost on advice firms

New regime rolled out today

SM&CR could place extra cost on advice firms
  • Claire Tyrell
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Firms may need to bear extra costs in onboarding advisers due to Senior Managers & Certification Regime

The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR) raises standards of individual's conduct and emphasises the accountability of senior management. It has already been rolled out to other UK finance sectors.

LEBC director of public policy Kay Ingram said the regime will place an extra burden on firms to carry out due diligence when recruiting advisers, however, the changes will not impact individual advisers as much as it will management, who are responsible for meeting the FCA's regulatory requirements.

  • LinkedIn  

More on Adviser / Broking

blog comments powered by Disqus