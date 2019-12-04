Nearly half of employees hide health issues

More than 40% suffer with a health issue they have never disclosed to employer

According to a survey of 1000 UK employees by Benenden Health, almost 42% have hidden health issues from their bosses.

Some 63% of gen Z (16-23 years) and 60% of millennials (24-38 years) surveyed said they haven't told their employers about a health issue, compared to 35% of gen X (39-54 years) and 18% of Baby boomer (55-72 years) respondents.

The survey also revealed that 11% of workers thought they would not be hired if they told their employer they had a health issue, with gen Z (12%) and millennial (18%) employees most concerned.

Nearly a quarter (22%) said they had to lie to their employer about taking time off for an appointment, while nearly 40% do not feel comfortable talking about personal health matters with their boss.

Benenden Health also recently released a study that suggested that more than a third of small-to-medium enterprise (SME) business owners would sooner recruit a 55-year-old over a 24-year-old.

The same research revealed that while SMEs valued employee benefits, 85% do not offer a healthcare package their staff.

Helen Smith, chief commercial officer of Benenden Health, commented: "Our results are fairly shocking in that so many people still feel they can't speak to their employers about health issues that may affect their working life, and at times have had to lie about taking time off for an appointment - with young people the most likely to worry about the impact on their employability. At the same time, so many businesses are still not offering a strong wellbeing package to support their team, despite the value placed on them by employees.



"Hidden health issues can impact absence rates, productivity and the general wellbeing of staff and so it is vital that workplaces act now to protect their business interests, as well as their workforce's, especially if they want to attract young talent into their company."