Emma Thomson: 'Facebook saved my life'

Women In Protection founder on her battle with breast cancer and the true value of protection

On the eve of the Women In Protection Conference earlier this month, the night before she won our prestigious Inspirational Leader Award, British Friendly's Emma Thomson sat down in the studio with the COVER editor for a very personal conversation.

Opening up about her recent battle with breast cancer, Emma discusses why protection and health insurance were so crucial for her and what we can do better as an industry to support customers at a time when they are at their most vulnerable.

Also stumbling upon some very useful advice for both men and women - including how a Facebook post encouraged her to get checked - our latest podcast is a must-listen for any of us working in the industry wanting to make a difference.