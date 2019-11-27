PFS launches beefed-up Chartered status toolkit

Chartered advisers will have access to more ways to promote their status after CII updated its toolkit

The CII, the parent of the Personal Finance Society (PRS), launched its toolkit in July to help explain what consumers can expect from advisers with Chartered status and details of how advisers can access promotional paraphernalia for their businesses.

The update now includes an example press release and communication guidelines for when firms want to inform the media about their achievement, as well as branded social media graphics and website banners so firms can display their Chartered status online.

CII chief executive Sian Fisher said Chartered status was a symbol of the commitment a firm or individual holds for technical competence, high standards and ethical practices.

"We want to help our members celebrate and explain their achievement to their clients," she said. "Chartered status accredits that a firms invests in their people for knowledge relevant to their role, that they uphold values which align with a professional code of ethics, and it attests to the willingness to exceed the minimum standard."