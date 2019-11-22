FSCS declares 11 adviser firms in default during Q3

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) declared 11 adviser firms in default between 1 August and 31 October

Lifeboat fund FSCS declared adviser firms Valiant Financial Consultants and Strathearn Insurance Services from Greater London and St Martin's Partners from Essex in default.

From the North East, it declared Gateshead-based adviser firm N-Hanced in default, along with North West firms AETC Associates and Blackstone Independent Financial Advisers.

Elsewhere on the list was Brighton-based WSW Financial Services, West Sussex-based Property Finance Solutions and Bristol's Gerard Associates.

CPPT Services, which was formally Central Financial Planning, was also among the 11 adviser firms to be declared in default, along with Cardiff-based Ron Treherne IFA.

Between August and October the FSCS declared 35 regulated firms in default, meaning customers can get back money they have lost as a result of their dealing with any of those firms.

Since it began in 2001, the FSCS has compensated more than 4.5 million people, paying out more than £26bn in compensation.

FSCS chief executive Caroline Rainbird said: "FSCS's role is to help people who have lost money as a result of doing business with an authorised firm if that firm is unable to meet claims made against it.

"The existence of FSCS helps to instil confidence in the financial services sector by ensuring customers can get the compensation they are entitled to when a firm fails."