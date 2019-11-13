Women in Protection Awards: All winners revealed!
At The HAC, London
We celebrated the leading ladies of the protection and health insurance industry last night
Our first ever COVER Women in Protection Awards, in association with the Women in Protection Network (WIP), was an absolute blast last night.
COVER editor Adam Saville was joined on stage by one of the WIP founders Rose St Louis to give out awards in front of a packed out audience in the glamourous surrounds of the HAC, London.
Author and cancer blogger Heidi Loughlin shared a powerfully thought-provoking, tearful and at times hilarious take on her battle with incurable cancer (since the age of 32), which balanced profound life lessons with profanities so perfectly that it received a standing ovation… even before the any awards were given out.
Anoter standing ovation went to Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson, who picked up the award for Male Diversity Champion for his work as DWP disability champion for the insurance industry and as leader of the Access to Insurance Working Group.
The biggest reception of the night went to British Friendly's Emma Thomson, founder of the Women in Protection Network, who gave an emotional address to an adoring audience after being named Inspirational Female Leader to close the event.
Naomi Greatorex won Best Female Adviser (her second award this year) and Woman of the Year - Underwriting went to AIG Life's Helen Croft, Stephanie Hydon of iPipeline stole Women of the Year - Technology and Scottish Widows' Amanda Kerr won the prize for Propositions.
There were Rising Star awards for both Chloe Gilbert, Swiss Re (providers) and Cheryl Macdonald, Stonehage Fleming Wealth Planning (intermediary).
The full list of winners and those who received a Highly Commended trophy can be found below…
Women of the Year - Propositions
Amanda Kerr, Scottish Widows
Highly Commended: Christina Rigby, Royal London
Women of the Year - Underwriting
Helen Croft, AIG Life
Highly Commended: Debbie Bolton, AIG Life
Highly Commended: Nicky Bray, Zurich
Woman of the Year - Intermediary Support
Vicky Churcher, AIG Life
Highly Commended: Georgia St Ledger, British Friendly
Woman of the Year - Customer Support
Liz Townsend, Aviva
Highly Commended: Racheal Eason-Whale, L&C
Unsung Hero
Kate Hopkins, Zurich
Woman of the year - Technology
Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline
Most Inspiring Returner
Georgia d'Estere, Holloway Friendly
Male Diversity Champion
Johnny Timpson, Scottish Widows
Highly Commended: Ian Teague, iPipeline - Highly Commended
Highly Commended: Richard Moodey, Zurich
Woman of the Year - Claims
Julie Hopkins, Guardian
Woman of the Year - Business Development Manager
Siobhan Rowland, LV=
Highly Commended: Catherine Trimble, Aegon
Woman of the Year - Marketing
Sue Helmont, AIG Life
Highly Commended: Suzie Walker, LV=
Female Diversity Champion of the Year
Kathryn Knowles, Cura
Highly Commended: Heidi McCormack, Emerald Life
Diversity Firm of the Year
Zurich
Rising Star - Providers
Chloe Gilbert, Swiss Re
Highly Commended: Evie Plumb, Canada Life
Highly Commended: Gillian O'Keefe, Pacific Life Re
Rising Star - Intermediaries
Cheryl Macdonald, Stonegage Fleming Wealth Planning
Highly Commended: Charlotte Gray, LifeSearch
Highly Commended: Chelsie Staniforth, Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
Female Adviser of the Year
Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions
Highly Commended: Susie Footit, Helm Godfrey
Highly Commended: Krystal Skelton, Cura
Inspirational Female Leader
Emma Thomson, British Friendly
Further reading
More on Individual Protection
How to protect an increasingly agile workforce
‘Employment is changing at a rapid pace’
Mark Till: Promoting authenticity in the workplace
‘Making sure everyone, no matter who they are, can achieve their potential’
The Exeter joins The PDG 'Claims Charter'
Following 'digital transformation'
Protecting the gig economy
5.4 million 'microbusinesses' in the UK in 2018
Angela Davidson: Five industry myths busted
'Client barriers are only half the battle'