Women in Protection Awards: All winners revealed!

We celebrated the leading ladies of the protection and health insurance industry last night

Our first ever COVER Women in Protection Awards, in association with the Women in Protection Network (WIP), was an absolute blast last night.

COVER editor Adam Saville was joined on stage by one of the WIP founders Rose St Louis to give out awards in front of a packed out audience in the glamourous surrounds of the HAC, London.

Author and cancer blogger Heidi Loughlin shared a powerfully thought-provoking, tearful and at times hilarious take on her battle with incurable cancer (since the age of 32), which balanced profound life lessons with profanities so perfectly that it received a standing ovation… even before the any awards were given out.

Heidi Loughlin speaking at the event

Anoter standing ovation went to Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson, who picked up the award for Male Diversity Champion for his work as DWP disability champion for the insurance industry and as leader of the Access to Insurance Working Group.

Johnny Timpson with his award alongside Emma Thomson, Rose St Louis and Adam Saville

The biggest reception of the night went to British Friendly's Emma Thomson, founder of the Women in Protection Network, who gave an emotional address to an adoring audience after being named Inspirational Female Leader to close the event.

Emma Thompson with her award alongside Adam Saville and Rose St Louis

Naomi Greatorex won Best Female Adviser (her second award this year) and Woman of the Year - Underwriting went to AIG Life's Helen Croft, Stephanie Hydon of iPipeline stole Women of the Year - Technology and Scottish Widows' Amanda Kerr won the prize for Propositions.

There were Rising Star awards for both Chloe Gilbert, Swiss Re (providers) and Cheryl Macdonald, Stonehage Fleming Wealth Planning (intermediary).

The full list of winners and those who received a Highly Commended trophy can be found below…

Women of the Year - Propositions

Amanda Kerr, Scottish Widows

Highly Commended: Christina Rigby, Royal London

Women of the Year - Underwriting

Helen Croft, AIG Life

Highly Commended: Debbie Bolton, AIG Life

Highly Commended: Nicky Bray, Zurich

Woman of the Year - Intermediary Support

Vicky Churcher, AIG Life

Highly Commended: Georgia St Ledger, British Friendly

Woman of the Year - Customer Support

Liz Townsend, Aviva

Highly Commended: Racheal Eason-Whale, L&C

Unsung Hero

Kate Hopkins, Zurich

Woman of the year - Technology

Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline

Most Inspiring Returner

Georgia d'Estere, Holloway Friendly



Male Diversity Champion

Johnny Timpson, Scottish Widows

Highly Commended: Ian Teague, iPipeline - Highly Commended

Highly Commended: Richard Moodey, Zurich

Woman of the Year - Claims

Julie Hopkins, Guardian

Woman of the Year - Business Development Manager

Siobhan Rowland, LV=

Highly Commended: Catherine Trimble, Aegon

Woman of the Year - Marketing

Sue Helmont, AIG Life

Highly Commended: Suzie Walker, LV=

Female Diversity Champion of the Year

Kathryn Knowles, Cura

Highly Commended: Heidi McCormack, Emerald Life

Diversity Firm of the Year

Zurich

Rising Star - Providers

Chloe Gilbert, Swiss Re

Highly Commended: Evie Plumb, Canada Life

Highly Commended: Gillian O'Keefe, Pacific Life Re

Rising Star - Intermediaries

Cheryl Macdonald, Stonegage Fleming Wealth Planning

Highly Commended: Charlotte Gray, LifeSearch

Highly Commended: Chelsie Staniforth, Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

Female Adviser of the Year

Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions

Highly Commended: Susie Footit, Helm Godfrey

Highly Commended: Krystal Skelton, Cura

Inspirational Female Leader

Emma Thomson, British Friendly