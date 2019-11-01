Rose St Louis: Diversity, inclusion and leaving Zurich

Adam Saville invites Rose St Louis into the studio to explore her past, present and future

For the first episode of the COVER Podcast, Rose and Adam discuss diversity, inclusion and her recent decision to leave her role as head of strategic partnerships at Zurich.

Ahead of the Women In Protection Conference on Tuesday 12 November, followed by the inaugural COVER Women In Protection Awards, the conversation explores how the corporate world is rapidly changing, along with the needs of society, and how inclusion cannot be separated from meaningful conversations about protection.

Each month, the COVER editor will be inviting the leading members of the protection and health insurance industry to discuss the most compelling issues impacting the marketplace today.

Listen for free below…