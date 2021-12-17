Santé Group acquires stake in PMI and employee benefits network

Santé Group has announced the acquisition of a “significant stake” in PMI and employee benefits network provider, Sante Partners.
Dorchester-based Sante Partners was established last year by Adam Sherring to "challenge existing insurance networks" and provide growth-oriented Appointed Representatives (ARs) with tools to grow brokerages. The network currently manages a premium book of £5.9 million and is on target to double this figure to £12 million by the end of 2022. Santé Partners will now form part of The Santé Group, which includes employee health insurance and wellbeing company, Nugent Santé, life insurance business,...
