Santé Group acquires stake in PMI and employee benefits network

Sante Partners to become part of the Santé Group

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Santé Group has announced the acquisition of a “significant stake” in PMI and employee benefits network provider, Sante Partners.

Dorchester-based Sante Partners was established last year by Adam Sherring to "challenge existing insurance networks" and provide growth-oriented Appointed Representatives (ARs) with tools to grow brokerages. The network currently manages a premium book of £5.9 million and is on target to double this figure to £12 million by the end of 2022. Santé Partners will now form part of The Santé Group, which includes employee health insurance and wellbeing company, Nugent Santé, life insurance business,...

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 17 December 2021 • 1 min read
