Santé Group acquires stake in PMI and employee benefits network

Dorchester-based Sante Partners was established last year by Adam Sherring to "challenge existing insurance networks" and provide growth-oriented Appointed Representatives (ARs) with tools to grow brokerages. The network currently manages a premium book of £5.9 million and is on target to double this figure to £12 million by the end of 2022. Santé Partners will now form part of The Santé Group, which includes employee health insurance and wellbeing company, Nugent Santé, life insurance business,...