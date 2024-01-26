Meet the new COVER editor

Cameron Roberts joins the team

clock • 1 min read

Cameron Roberts joined as the new COVER editor on 22 January, 2024. With the first week done, COVER decided to get to know the new editor.

Roberts joins COVER from Conference News, a B2B magazine serving the events industry, where he hosted numerous live events, from panels and conferences to roundtables and webinars. He also possesses almost a decade of experience working within B2B editorial, having also covered: financial services, travel trade, robotics, automotive and commodities.  Working closely with Jaskeet Briah, reporter, COVER, Roberts will be tasked with continuing COVER's tradition of leading editorial coverage, as well as hosting events in the brand's calendar. You can catch up with him live at the COVER Prote...

