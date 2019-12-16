Interview with the editor
COVER receives top plaudit from industry body
IPTF places COVER editor in the spotlight
Following COVER being named "IP Champion of the Year" at the recent Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) Awards, editor Adam Saville is interviewed here by IPTF co-chair Roy McLoughlin.
Sharing his own - very fresh - perceptions of the industry after making the switch from a totally different area of journalism, Adam discusses everything from DJ'ing to death benefit...
The interview looks at where the industry is now, where it's heading and why protection is so important. This includes thoughts on what needs to be done to equip the younger generation on a financial, physical and psychological level in order to cope with the work and life challenges they will inevitably face.
