Autumn Budget 2024: Protection and health predictions

Experts in the protection and health industry have shared their predictions and hopes for the upcoming Autumn Budget, taking place on 30 October, 2024.
The common consensus among industry participants is that the budget must cover a much-needed investment into public healthcare. The NHS waiting list has seen consistent growth in 2024, with the number of patients awaiting treatment having increased by 19,000 between August 2024 and September 2024, the list now totalling 7.64 million patients. There were also warnings that an increase in insurance premium tax (IPT) could force employers to cut back on private medical insurance (PMI) coverage for their employees, with little confidence that the budget will bring good news for the sector. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.