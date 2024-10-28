Autumn Budget 2024: Protection and health predictions

The common consensus among industry participants is that the budget must cover a much-needed investment into public healthcare. The NHS waiting list has seen consistent growth in 2024, with the number of patients awaiting treatment having increased by 19,000 between August 2024 and September 2024, the list now totalling 7.64 million patients. There were also warnings that an increase in insurance premium tax (IPT) could force employers to cut back on private medical insurance (PMI) coverage for their employees, with little confidence that the budget will bring good news for the sector. ...