The rise of non-standard healthcare benefits: Healix

As demand for non-standard healthcare benefits rises for Healix, Jaskeet Briah, reporter, COVER, speaks with the firm’s head of clinical operations, Keira Wallis, about how corporate healthcare offerings are evolving to focus more on women’s health and mental health.
Corporate healthcare trust, Healix, has found the number of companies offering neurodevelopmental benefits to their employees has jumped by 500% since 2022. Firms offering gender dysphoria benefits has also risen by 500% since 2021 and new companies introducing fertility benefits increased by 86% from 2020 to 2023. While a range of industries are looking to introduce these benefits to employees, both the financial services and the professional services sectors are leading the way. Regarding neurodevelopment benefits, Healix has seen almost an even split in usage by males (51...
