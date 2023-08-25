Insurtech Spotlight: Lovethorn

Established in early 2023, Lovethorn is on a mission to "revolutionise risk" Lovett tells COVER, through proprietary technology that aims to align the interests of both insures and customers by personalising cover, lowering claims and reducing fraud. The start-up is currently in the development phase of its platform but with a firm philosophy of always putting people first as a way to unlock the value of technology such as advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). It is also in the process of closing its first round of pre-seeding funding and Lovett says the company is "sup...