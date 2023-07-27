Three ways AI could transform the underwriting process

Artificial intelligence is a rapidly developing field and experts across the world are speculating over what implications the technology could have on our everyday lives. The life insurance industry is no different. Having remained relatively unchanged throughout the last 100 years, the underwriting process could be ripe for innovation. But is it ready for the change that AI could bring? The underwriting process typically requires the customer to complete a questionnaire about their lifestyle, medical history, hobbies, work, and anything else that could be relevant to the insurer. ...