Zoe Priselac: Creating a new way to put customers first

“I was passionate about protection… I didn't want anybody else to be in that situation.”

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 6 min read

Jaskeet Briah speaks to Zoe Priselac, managing director at Way More Solutions, about setting up her own business, her personal experience with protection prior to joining the industry, and the role of social media as an avenue to the protection market.

Setting up your own business is no easy feat, let alone when a global pandemic is thrown into the mix. In 2019, Priselac struck out on her own after spending a few years working under another broker; she realised she was self-generating all her leads and desired autonomy over the customer journey and wanted to "put the client first." "I always wanted to have my own business and this is an industry I've got a really good understanding of; I've got the skills, relationships, sales experience, and an understanding of the market," she says. She describes the initial transition to working ...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

